The Europeans wishing they could vote
Ana Telma Rocha was born in Lisbon, Portugal, and moved to London 20 years ago.

However, due to her not being able to afford to pay for her citizenship, Ana cannot vote in the UK parliamentary elections.

She now wishes she had her vote more than ever and wants to speak for EU citizens living in the UK.

  • 11 Dec 2019
