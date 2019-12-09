Where are parties giving each other a 'free run'?

Media player
General election 2019: Where are the party alliances?
Some parties are joining forces to boost their chances in the 2019 general election on Thursday.
Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party - all pro remaining in the European Union - have agreed not to stand against one another in 11 seats.
So where do they have a "free run" against the pro Brexit parties? And where is the Brexit Party taking on the Tories?
BBC Political Correspondent James Williams reports.
09 Dec 2019
