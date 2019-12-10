Election blind dates: Owen Jones and Nimco Ali

Video

What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?

To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.

Owen Jones is a Guardian columnist and vocal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn.

Nimco Ali is an anti-FGM campaigner. She says she is undecided on how she will vote in this election, but doesn't want a Corbyn majority and is campaigning for some Conservative candidates.

