Under-30s Question Time: The Highlights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Under-30s Question Time: The Highlights

Politicians from seven political parties faced questions from young people on housing, climate change, Scottish independence and of course Brexit from an audience of young people in a Question Time election special.

Watch the full programme on iPlayer, and read more here.

  • 10 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'Don't make politics' out of terror attack