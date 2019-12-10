Farage 'disappointed' in Johnson's Brexit deal

Media player
Farage: Johnson's 'oven ready' deal will give us 'indigestion' for years
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says he is "disappointed" Boris Johnson has moved away from a Canada-style trade deal with the EU, as he says the proposed deal will take the UK into years of negotiations.
10 Dec 2019
