Video

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says there was some "accidental" contact, after reports that an aide to Health Secretary Matt Hancock's aide was punched outside a Leeds hospital.

There were a number of protesters outside Leeds General Infirmary on Monday afternoon, who shouted at Mr Hancock and his team when they left.

Mr Hancock had been visiting, after Boris Johnson faced criticism over his response to an image of a sick four-year-old boy who had to sleep on the floor of the hospital.