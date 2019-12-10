Corbyn denies his personal ratings are 'hindering' his party
During a sit-down interview with BBC Breakfast, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn denied he was a hindrance on the doorstep, saying: "It's not a presidential election."

Mr Corbyn suggested people were inspired by his party's "clear vision for the future".

