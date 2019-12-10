'There were no beds on the children's ward'

Video

A mother has told Victoria Derbyshire she waited six hours in hospital for her nine-month-old daughter to be seen by a paediatrician.

Louise Webb said she was then told there were no beds available on the children's ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It comes a day after an image of a four-year-old boy lying on a hospital floor spurred complaints about NHS cuts.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced criticism after initially refusing to look at the picture during an interview with ITV.

The hospital said in a statement: "We apologise to anyone who has to wait longer than four hours. We would be very grateful to receive their feedback."

