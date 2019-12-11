Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election blind dates in full: Alastair Campbell and Ken Clarke
What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?
To find out, the Victoria Derbyshire programme organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.
Ken Clarke was a Tory MP until he was thrown out in September for rebelling against Boris Johnson's government.
Alastair Campbell is a former director of communications for Labour, who was expelled from the party in May for voting Lib Dem at the European elections.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50728427/election-blind-dates-in-full-alastair-campbell-and-ken-clarkeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window