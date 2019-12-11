Media player
Election blind dates in full: Owen Jones and Nimco Ali
What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?
To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.
Owen Jones is a Guardian columnist and vocal supporter of the Labour Party.
Nimco Ali is an anti-FGM campaigner. She says she is undecided on how she will vote in this election, but doesn't want a Jeremy Corbyn majority and is campaigning for some Conservative candidates.
11 Dec 2019
