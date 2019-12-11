Last minute messages and a Labour leak (Tuesday's election news)
Last minute messages and a Labour leak (Tuesday's election news)

As the parties try to get their campaign messages across to voters, Labour's Jonathan Ashworth apologised after criticising Jeremy Corbyn in a secret recording.

The BBC's Helen Catt looks at what happened in Tuesday's election campaigning.

You can compare where the parties stand on various issues in the general election manifesto guide.

