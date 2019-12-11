Media player
Election blind dates in full: Alexandra Phillips and Jordan Stephens
What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?
To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.
Alexandra Phillips is a Brexit Party MEP, while Jordan Stephens from the band Rizzle Kicks voted Remain and has previously voted Labour.
They have never met before - but can they put their differences aside?
