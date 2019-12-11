Video

When voters go to the polls on Thursday, they may find not all political parties are represented on their ballot paper.

Why? Because some parties are worried about splitting Remain or Leave voters in marginal seats where the result is expected to be close.

Voters in one Cardiff constituency expressed surprise at hearing Plaid Cymru and Green Party candidates have stepped aside to clear the way for the Liberal Democrats.

