Swinson: 'Lib Dems can win in your seat'
'Liberal Democrats can win in your seat' - Jo Swinson

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said that a vote for her party is a vote for a "positive and brighter future", on the eve of the general election.

While out campaigning in Surrey, Ms Swinson urged voters to "stop Brexit and to stop Boris Johnson".

  • 11 Dec 2019
