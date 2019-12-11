Swinson: 'Lib Dems can win in your seat'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Liberal Democrats can win in your seat' - Jo Swinson
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said that a vote for her party is a vote for a "positive and brighter future", on the eve of the general election.
While out campaigning in Surrey, Ms Swinson urged voters to "stop Brexit and to stop Boris Johnson".
11 Dec 2019
