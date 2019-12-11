Nigel Farage fears a 'sell-out' of Brexit
Nigel Farage has said he believes "we will be back in crisis" over Brexit by next May, if there is a Conservative majority in this week's general election.

The Brexit Party leader told supporters he fears there will be a "sell-out" of Brexit.

  • 11 Dec 2019
