General election 2019: From the count, to your TV
The BBC's election count specialist, Tim Burke, show us the operation that brings you every result from across the country.
Follow election night on the BBC
Watch the election night special with Huw Edwards from 21:55 GMT on BBC One, the BBC News Channel, iPlayer
The BBC News website and app will bring you live coverage and the latest analysis throughout the night
Listen to election night coverage with Jim Naughtie and Emma Barnett from 21:45 GMT on BBC Radio 4, with BBC Radio 5 live joining for a simulcast from midnight
12 Dec 2019
