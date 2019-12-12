Election night timings: What? Where? When?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019 night: What, where, when? Key times to watch out for

What results to look out for, and when, on election night with BBC Electioncast's Adam Fleming.

He spoke to Jo Coburn on Politics Live about the best estimates for some of the expected key moments from when the polls close at 22:00 GMT on Thursday into the early hours of Friday.

  • 12 Dec 2019
Go to next video: What shouldn't you do at a polling station?