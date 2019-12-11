Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Red Lines: Paper candidates
When Sam got a better offer.
Mark Carruthers is joined by the Belfast Telegraph's Suzanne Breen, John Manley from the Irish News, Gareth Gordon - who left the News Letter 28 years ago - and Mark Devenport.
Click here to subscribe.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window