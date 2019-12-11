Boris Johnson: 'The choice is absolutely stark'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Boris Johnson - 'The choice is absolutely stark'

Boris Johnson speaks to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg on the final day of campaigning ahead of the general election on Thursday.

The Conservative leader explains why he deserves to win a majority.

Live: Election campaign enters final hours

  • 11 Dec 2019
Go to next video: What's the election been about?