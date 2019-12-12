The rush to be the UK's fastest vote counters

Video

Will Sunderland and Newcastle City councils do it again or will they get a new challenger?

The two have been known to top the UK in returning election results within the shortest time possible.

Since 1992, Sunderland has dominated the race by declaring winners of the contest within an hour after polls close, but in 2017 Newcastle beat them by nine minutes.

The two have denied the rush is a form of racing nor competition as there is no prize for winners. They say it just gives them professional satisfaction.