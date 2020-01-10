Blaze at Borders industrial unit

Media player
Blaze at industrial unit in Walkerburn
A fire at an industrial unit in the Borders closes a nearby main road.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Friday morning.
They are warning that hazardous material could be involved.
Video: Michael Redpath/Facebook
10 Jan 2020
