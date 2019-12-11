Election 2019: Behind the scenes at BBC Scotland
General election 2019: Behind the scenes at BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland HQ in Glasgow has been transformed into a huge open-plan studio as the team gears up for the 2019 general election.

Presenter Laura Miller takes us on a tour of the set and shows off some of the high-tech toys that will help to illustrate the story of the night.

  • 11 Dec 2019
