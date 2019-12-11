Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: 'We are literally at a fork in the road'
Thanking supporters for their campaigning efforts over the past six weeks, Jeremy Corbyn reiterated Labour's position on jobs, climate change and education.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50751520/jeremy-corbyn-we-are-literally-at-a-fork-in-the-roadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window