Boris Johnson addresses his final Tories' campaign rally

Johnson: '50,000 more nurses I should say, as the BBC are checking'
Speaking at the Tories' final campaign rally in London, Boris Johnson told party supporters they have a "national duty to find every vote to save our country from disaster".
Listing his Conservative Party's manifesto pledges, Boris Johnson continues with a promise of "50,000 new nurses... 50,000 more nurses I should say… while the BBC are checking it."
11 Dec 2019
