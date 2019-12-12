Party leaders go the polls

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Poltical party leaders go to the polls
Party leaders Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon cast their votes.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window