Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Exit poll predicts Conservative majority
Huw Edwards announces that the combined BBC, ITV and Sky exit poll suggests that Boris Johnson is on course for a majority.
Read more: Tories on course to win majority - exit poll
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50765943/election-2019-exit-poll-predicts-conservative-majorityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window