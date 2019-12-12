Conservatives win Blyth Valley

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Conservatives break Labour's 50-year hold in Blyth Valley
The Conservatives have won the former mining constituency of Blyth Valley, in the first surprise win of the evening.
Tory candidate Ian Levy won with 17,440 votes, to 16,728 for Labour's Susan Dungworth.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50765946/conservatives-break-labour-s-50-year-hold-in-blyth-valleyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window