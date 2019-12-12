Conservatives win Blyth Valley
Conservatives break Labour's 50-year hold in Blyth Valley

The Conservatives have won the former mining constituency of Blyth Valley, in the first surprise win of the evening.

Tory candidate Ian Levy won with 17,440 votes, to 16,728 for Labour's Susan Dungworth.

