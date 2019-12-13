Corbyn: 'I will not lead party in future campaign'
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead the party in a future election campaign.

Speaking after he was re-elected as the MP for Islington North, he said his party had had a "very disappointing night".

He said Labour's policies were popular, but Brexit had "overridden so much normal political debate".

