'We have to look at what it said about Brexit and indyref'
Richard Leonard: 'Labour has to look at what it said about Brexit and indyref'

The leader of Scottish Labour says of his party's poor performance in the general election: "We have to look at what we said about Brexit and about the whole constitutional question in Scotland."

  • 13 Dec 2019
