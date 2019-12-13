'This is an exceptionally good night for the SNP'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicola Sturgeon: 'This is an exceptionally good night for the SNP'

The leader of the SNP says the general election results are "an exceptionally good night for the SNP". Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she arrived at the count in Glasgow.

  • 13 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'No simple explanation' to Scottish Labour's loss