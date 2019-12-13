Media player
Ian Blackford: 'We will have our referendum'
The leader of the SNP in Westminster has held his constituency.
Ian Blackford held the Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat, saying his party is not prepared to see Scotland taken out of the EU against its will and it will have its independence referendum.
"We will save Scotland, we will have that referendum, Scotland will become an independent member of the European Union," he says.
13 Dec 2019
