Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The story of Scotland's general election
The general election in Scotland had surprises, twists and turns with some big names losing their seats.
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP by 149 votes.
The SNP won back seats they lost in 2017 and were the party with the most seats in Scotland.
The Conservative Party was the winner in the UK as a whole, having reached the number of seats needed for a majority in Westminster.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window