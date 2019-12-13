It's the worst night for Labour since 1935'

Media player
General election 2019: 'Worst night for Labour since 1935'
Rhondda's Labour candidate Chris Bryant has said it has been the "worst night for Labour since 1935".
He told BBC Wales the night was "a catastrophe", saying the party had now lost four elections in a row, as they did from 1979 to 1992.
"My real fear now is if we in the Labour party don't do the soul searching that we did after the 1992 election, we could be in the wilderness for even longer."
13 Dec 2019
