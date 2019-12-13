Sturgeon: Indyref 2 mandate strengthened
Election 2019: Sturgeon talks independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon says there is a "renewed, refreshed and strengthened mandate" for a second independence referendum as her party makes big gains across Scotland.

  • 13 Dec 2019
