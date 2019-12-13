Goldsmith loses Richmond Park to Lib Dems
Government minister Zac Goldmsith has lost his south London seat to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney.

This is a reversal of the result in 2017, when Ms Olney lost the seat to Mr Goldsmith, who has been a minister at the Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs.

