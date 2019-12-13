Election 2019: Story of the night
General election 2019: The story of the night

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won a clear majority in the general election, with Labour swept aside in its traditional heartlands.

It was a good night for the SNP, which gained several seats including that of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

Here's a round-up of key events from the night, from the exit poll announcement to the major upsets and speeches.

