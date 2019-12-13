General election 2019 in the East of England

Media player
General election 2019: Headlines in the East of England
The Conservatives made gains in the East of England in Thursday's general election and increased their majority in many of the seats they already held.
Ipswich and Peterborough were key Tory gains from Labour and the party also took Norfolk North from the Liberal Democrats.
Labour managed to hold Bedford but with a reduced majority of just 145 votes.
The Liberal Democrats gained St Albans from the Conservatives, which BBC political correspondent Ben Schofield described as a "bright spark in an otherwise dismal night" for the party.
13 Dec 2019
