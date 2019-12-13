What role did social media play?
Portsmouth North Labour candidate questions role of social media

A defeated Labour candidate has suggested her party's use of social media may have had a negative impact on voters.

Portsmouth North Labour candidate Amanda Martin saw her party's share of the vote drop by 6.7% as her Conservative rival Penny Mordaunt recorded an increased 15,780 majority.

