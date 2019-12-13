Conservatives 'tapped into Welsh mood very well'

Media player
General election 2019: Conservatives 'tapped into' Brexit mood
The Conservatives' campaign message about "getting Brexit done" tapped into the Welsh mood "very well", a political analyst has said.
Laura McAllister, along with people from the main political parties, give their view of the general election results.
13 Dec 2019
