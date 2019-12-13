Swinson: 'We have been true to ourselves'
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said that she is "devastated" at the general election result, which saw her losing her seat to the SNP by 149 votes.

She said she was proud her party had been the "unapologetic voice of Remain", but conceded that it hadn't worked.

