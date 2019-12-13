Why politics will never be the same
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

This Matters: Why politics will never be the same

It's been an election full of historically good and bad results for everyone.

But what does that all mean for you? What happens with Brexit? How will Boris Johnson's victory affect money in pocket?

Find out what the future holds for the Conservatives, Labour and Scotland.

  • 13 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Is politics sexist?