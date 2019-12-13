Promises from the new Tory MPs

Media player
General election 2019: Tories make history in Labour heartlands
The Conservative Party has won a majority of 80, its biggest general election victory since 1987.
It took seats in many areas that traditionally vote Labour.
What promises have the new Tory MPs in those places have made to the people who voted for them?
13 Dec 2019
