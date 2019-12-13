'He would have bankrupted the country'
The Conservative Party has won the seat of Birmingham Northfield for the first time in 27 years.

Gary Sambrook secured 19,957 votes and won with a majority of 1,640 over Labour's Richard Burden, who had held the seat since 1992.

Voters Christmas shopping in Longbridge told the BBC what they thought went wrong for Labour.

