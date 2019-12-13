'He would have bankrupted the country'

Media player
'Corbyn would have bankrupted the country'
The Conservative Party has won the seat of Birmingham Northfield for the first time in 27 years.
Gary Sambrook secured 19,957 votes and won with a majority of 1,640 over Labour's Richard Burden, who had held the seat since 1992.
Voters Christmas shopping in Longbridge told the BBC what they thought went wrong for Labour.
13 Dec 2019
