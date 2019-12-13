Wales' political map shaken up after election
A hotly contested election resulted in some big changes in the make up of Wales' political map.

The Tories won seats from hard Labour areas as Brexit dominated the campaign.

One of those was Bridgend, which Labour had held for 32 years.

Outgoing MP Madeleine Moon said: "The people have made their choice and that's what democracy is about."

  • 13 Dec 2019
