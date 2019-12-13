'I know a lot of people that have switched'
General election 2019: Bassetlaw voters react

The Conservative party has won the seat of Bassetlaw, which Labour had held since 1935.

It was one of three Nottinghamshire seats taken from Labour.

Tory Brendan Clarke-Smith took 28,078 votes, which was 55.2%, beating Labour's Keir Morrison into second after he polled 14,065 votes.

Here is what voters in the constituency thought about the result.

