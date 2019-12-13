'I know a lot of people that have switched'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Bassetlaw voters react
The Conservative party has won the seat of Bassetlaw, which Labour had held since 1935.
It was one of three Nottinghamshire seats taken from Labour.
Tory Brendan Clarke-Smith took 28,078 votes, which was 55.2%, beating Labour's Keir Morrison into second after he polled 14,065 votes.
Here is what voters in the constituency thought about the result.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window