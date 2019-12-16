Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's it like being a new MP?
With more than one hundred new first time MP's arriving at Parliament, BBC Political Correspondent Leila Nathoo takes a behind-the-scenes tour of the House of Commons to find out what it's like to be new member.
-
16 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window