Scotland's election 2019: Protesters take part in anti-government rally
Several hundred protesters took part in an anti-UK government rally in Glasgow on Friday.
Crowds, holding placards and chanting, gathered on Buchanan Street in the city to express their anger at Conservative leader Boris Johnson's victory in the general election.
They also heard from anti-racism speakers.
13 Dec 2019
