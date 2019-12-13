Key moments from election results day
Video

General Election 2019: Moments from results day

From the Conservative party winning a big majority by sweeping aside Labour in its traditional heartlands, to Jo Swinson losing her Dunbartonshire East seat by just 149 votes.

Here are the key highlights from the 2019 general election results day.

  • 13 Dec 2019
