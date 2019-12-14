Johnson: 'We'll spread opportunity across UK'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson visits north-east England after Conservative gains
Speaking in Tony Blair's old constituency, Boris Johnson has thanked Conservative activists and voters across north-east England for the party's electoral gains in the region.
Paul Howell took the seat of Sedgefield from Labour's from Phil Wilson, making him its first Tory MP for 84 years.
-
14 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50794643/boris-johnson-visits-north-east-england-after-conservative-gainsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window