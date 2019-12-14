Former Labour MP: Corbyn lost me my seat
Video

Former Labour MP Phil Wilson: Jeremy Corbyn lost me my seat

Labour's Phil Wilson, who lost his in Sedgefield in the election, says the party's leadership need to "man-up".

The former MP blames Jeremy Corbyn after Paul Howell – the first Conservative to take the constituency in north-east England for 84 years – was voted in instead.

